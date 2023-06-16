3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has conferred letters of accreditation to five newly appointed envoys during a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House in Accra on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

According to the President, all six individuals, who have reached the pinnacle of their careers, are Career Diplomats selected to serve as High Commissioners and Ambassadors for Ghana.

The appointed envoys and their respective positions are as follows:

H.E. Mr. Samuel Yao Kumah – High Commissioner to Australia

H.E. Ms. Doris Adzo Denyo Brese – Ambassador to the Czech Republic

H.E. Mr. Mohammed Habib Idris – Ambassador to Kuwait

H.E. Mr. Kingsford Amoako – Ambassador to Liberia

H.E. Mr. Mark Michael Entsie – Ambassador to Libya

H.E. Mr. Alex Owiredu Adu – Ambassador to Niger

President Akufo-Addo acknowledged the outstanding service and dedication of these envoys, stating that they have demonstrated their commitment to Ghana through their distinguished public service careers.

He particularly highlighted the High Commissioner-designate to Australia, Mr Samuel Yao Kumah, who had previously served as the Director of State Protocol at the Presidency for the past three years. The President commended Mr. Kumah for his competence, diligence, honesty, humility, and integrity throughout his tenure.

President Akufo-Addo emphasized the significance of these appointments, considering the government’s Ghana Cares Obaatanpa program launched in 2021. This program aims to revitalize the Ghanaian economy through various initiatives such as supporting commercial farming, developing the manufacturing and digital economy sectors, advancing digitalization, promoting job creation, and enhancing opportunities for vulnerable populations.

The President urged the envoys to familiarize themselves with these objectives, as they play a crucial role in attracting foreign investment and contributing to the success of the Ghanaian economy.

At the multilateral level, President Akufo-Addo called on the envoys to collaborate with their respective host governments to address common challenges such as armed conflicts, terrorism, climate change, and illicit financial outflows from Africa. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of promoting Ghana’s image as a stable democracy governed by the rule of law, individual liberties, and democratic accountability.

Concluding his address, President Akufo-Addo expressed confidence in the strong bilateral relations Ghana shares with the countries where the envoys are posted. He encouraged them to deepen existing cooperation and explore new avenues of collaboration that will benefit both nations.

In summary, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the appointment of five Career Diplomats as High Commissioners and Ambassadors, emphasizing their crucial role in advancing Ghana’s economic agenda, promoting bilateral cooperation, and upholding Ghana’s positive international reputation.

Source: citifmonline