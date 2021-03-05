2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will later today March 5, 2021, swear in his first batch of ministers who were vetted and approved by Parliament.

MyNewsGh.com’s sources at the Presidency revealed that a total of 13 out of 46 minister-designates will be sworn into office at the Jubilee house

Out of the 13 nominees, 10 were approved by the consensus of the legislative body while three were including Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Food and Agriculture Minister-designate, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson who were previously rejected by the Minority MPs on the Appointments Committee were approved through a majority decision after voting.

Others expected to take the oath of office include Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen for Trade and Industry, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful for Communications, Albert Kan Dapaah for National Security, Dominic Nitiwul for Defence, Ambrose Dery for Interior, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for Parliamentary Affairs, Kwaku Agyemang Manu for Health, Kwasi Amoako Atta for Roads and Highways, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah for Transport, Cecilia Abena Dapaah for Sanitation and Water Resources and Ignatius Baffour Awuah for Employment and Labour Relations.

The rest are Dan Botwe for Local Government and Rural Development, Ibrahim Awal Mohammed for Tourism, Arts and Culture and Sarah Adwoa Safo for Gender, Children and Social Protection.

Source: MyNewsGh.com