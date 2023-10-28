1 hour ago

Legal and Communications Team Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, says Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s candidature is possibly a test of Ghanaians’ sanity by President Akufo-Addo.

According to him, Ghanaians must recognize Dr. Bawumia’s candidature as merely a third term bid for the incumbent president.

“The Bawumia candidature as far as Ghana politics is concerned again I believe is just an experiment by Mr. Akufo-Addo possibly to test the sanity of Ghanaians,” he said.

He stated that the participation of Dr. Bawumia in what he describes as the mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy renders him “damaged goods” and unfit to lead the country.

His conviction, he said, is further buttressed by the fact that quite a significant percentage of sampled NPP delegates in a survey conducted by Ghana Info Analytics were still undecided ahead of the November 4 presidential primaries.

He said, “And where I think we should be looking at is that even when you look at the polling numbers, of the 400, what it means is that a typical NPP person, 18% of them cannot confidently say they prefer Bawumia even to lead the NPP. 18% out of that 4000 and for me that is very significant.”

He added that “Now if even within the crème de la crème of NPP, if you add Ken, Addai Nimoh, Owusu Afriyie Akoto, only about 43% are for Bawumia. So we’re talking about more than 50% of the NPP members saying that they don’t like him and that for me is a vote of no confidence.”