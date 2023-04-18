37 minutes ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to nominate Justice Gertrude Araba Esabaa Torkornoo, a justice of the Supreme Court, for approval by Parliament as the next Chief Justice, multiple sources have revealed to the Daily Graphic.

According to the sources, the Council of State has already given the green light for Justice Torkornoo’s appointment and the President would soon forward her name to Parliament for approval, in accordance with Article 144(1) of the 1992 Constitution.

When approved by Parliament, Justice Torkornoo will replace Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, who retires as Chief Justice on May 24, 2023 when he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 70 for justices of the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

When she gets the nod from Parliament, the 60-year-old Justice Torkornoo will become the third female Chief Justice in the history of Ghana, following the footsteps of Justices Georgina Theodora Wood and Sophia Akuffo.

Justice Torkornoo will be President Akufo-Addo’s third appointment to the office of Chief Justice since he assumed office in January 2017.

Source: DailyGuide