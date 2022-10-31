2 hours ago

President Nana Akufo-Addo will be meeting the National House of Chiefs and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives to discuss the problem of illegal mining in Ghana.

The meeting will take place later today, Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Manhyia in the Ashanti Region, one of the regions worst hit by illegal mining.

The leadership of the National Association of Local Authority of Ghana (NALAG) has also said it will soon hold a meeting with various local government heads to outline measures to support the fight against illegal mining.

This follows indications that some MMDCEs are involved in Illegal mining activities in their jurisdictions.

Speaking to Citi News, Chairman for Public Relations for NALAG, Clement Wilkinson says all local authorities must back the government’s effort to fight galamsey.

“All MMDCEs should be careful of giving business operating permits on our water bodies,” he said.

Source: citifmonline