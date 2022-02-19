3 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo is expected to be in Parliament on March 3, 2022, to present the State of the Nation Address.

Article 67 of the Constitution mandates the President to present the address to Parliament at the beginning of each session of the lawmaking body and before the dissolution of the House.

The address sets out the government’s key policy objectives and deliverables for the year ahead. It will give President Akufo-Addo the opportunity to highlight the achievements of his government, challenges faced and also outline developmental measures for the coming financial year.

Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, made the announcement during the presentation of the Business Statement for the Fifth Week ending February 25, 2022, on Friday, February 18, 2022.

“Mr Speaker, we expect the president to deliver a message on the State of the Nation on March 3, 2022,” he said.

The president is currently on a 10-day working visit to France, Guyana, Belgium, Germany, and UK. He is expected to return to the country on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Following the recent happenings in the country; the controversial E-Levy, the spike in fuel prices, labour agitations, uncertainties in the educational sector, among others, may feature strongly in his presentation.