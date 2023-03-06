8 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to deliver the State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Wednesday, March 8.

This is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, which states that the President shall deliver a message on the State of the Nation to Parliament at the start of each session and before the dissolution of Parliament.

The address, which was rescheduled from last month, is expected to highlight the government’s key policy objectives for the coming year as well as provide information on how the government intends to address economic conditions.

Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, explained why the meeting has been rescheduled.

“After extensive discussions, the address has been shifted to the 8th of March. It is for good reason that the President agreed to the date. The 6th is an important date for all of us and there will be national event in Ho and the President is expected to be there. On the 7th also, definitely for good reason, it cannot be held. So, we have agreed to sacrifice some assignments and do the SONA on 8th.”

Source: citifmonline