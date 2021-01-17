1 hour ago

Seven ministries created by President Nana Addo Damkwa Akufo-Addo in his first term in office will be scrapped when he announces his new set of Ministers and their Ministries in the coming days.

The Ministries include Procurement headed by Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, Planning headed by Professor Gyan Baffour, Special Development Initiative led by Madam Hawa Koomson and Aviation which had Joseph Kofi Adda as Minister.

The rest are Monitoring and Evaluation headed by Dr. Anthony Osei Akoto, Inner Cities and Zongo Development supervised by Dr. Mustapha Hamid and Business Development led by Dr. Awal Mohammed.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after his investiture on January 7, 2021, appointed caretaker ministers to hold the fort pending the substantive appointments.

This followed the expiration of his first term and the commencement of his second four-year term on January 7, 2021.

The action is in accordance with the Presidential Transition Act, 2012, (Act 845), to avoid gaps in the running of state affairs.

Reliable sources from the Presidency said Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare had been asked to act as the Chief of Staff, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta to act as Finance Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen as Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Dominic Nitiwul, as Minister of Defence, and Mr Albert Kan Dapaah, as Minister of National Security.

The rest are Mr Ambrose Dery, acting as Minister of the Interior, Hajia Alima Mahama, acting as Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, and Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah as Minister of Information.

Mr Eugene Arhin is also to act as Director of Communications at the Presidency.

