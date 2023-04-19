3 hours ago

The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his support in the ongoing revenue mobilization exercise aimed at retrieving all debts owed by the company's customers.

According to Mahama, he spoke to the president before the revenue mobilization exercise began, and received the green light to go after the debtors. He further revealed that there were cases reported to the president concerning the exercise, but the President was resolute in his stance, telling those individuals to pay their debts.

Speaking in an interview with Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on April 17, 2023, the Managing Director also disclosed that he had the backing of other high-ranking officials, including Vice President Bawumia, the Chief of Staff, and the Minister of Energy, noting that they had all been instrumental in the process.

“The president, I really salute him, because before I started the exercise I spoke with the president, and the president told me point blank that, Mister, go for the monies, is about time that we do the right thing.

“So, in most of the cases that went to him, he told them point blank that they should go and pay, because if they don’t pay, do they expect him to pay it for them? So, everyone should pay. The Vice president also, the same…when you speak the truth it is good, I cannot emphasize it, the kind of support I have gotten from the Chief of Staff, president, Vice president, and Minister…”

The revenue mobilization exercise, which began some weeks ago, has been aimed at recovering all debts owed to the ECG. Mahama urged all customers who were yet to settle their debts to do so as soon as possible to avoid disconnection.

He further reiterated the company's commitment to providing reliable and uninterrupted power supply to Ghanaians, urging customers to cooperate with the ECG in achieving this goal.

The revenue mobilization exercise is expected to continue until all debts owed to the ECG have been recovered.