Pressure group Justice for Ghana has marvelled at the insistence of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to bulldozer his way through protestations by Ghanaians to construct the ‘infamous’ National Cathedral.

According to the group, God will not dwell in an edifice built on half-truths, untruths, and complete lies as the construction of the cathedral are currently shrouded in.

Member of the group, Selorm Dramani Dzramado, argued President Akufo-Addo is too tainted to construct and dedicate a national cathedral to God.

Speaking to journalists in Parliament on Tuesday, December 20 when the group with other CSOs visited the House to announce their decision to picket at the cathedral site tomorrow said, “We stand strictly against it because God cannot dwell in an edifice that is built on lies.”

He averred that the President and God are on extreme opposite sides on the matter and added, “I want this message to be carried to the President that he is not fit enough to build an edifice to glorify and magnify God because he (the President) and God are antipole and cannot co-exist.

A member of Arise Ghana, Prince Derek Adjei, who is also joining the protest stressed that monies spent on the Cathedral project must be accounted for whether spent in Ghana or the United States on consultants.

He stated the GH¢113 million out of the GH¢339 paid to the architect of the project David Adjaye must be retrieved.

The collation against the cathedral, he said, is sure the GH¢80 million allocated to the project in the 2023 Budget will not be accommodated but stressed they are demanding more than a suspension of the project.

“We want a full-time score of 0-1; that is 0 for the cathedral and 1 for Ghanaians,” he added.