59 minutes ago

The overlord of the Mamprusi Kingdom, Naa Bohagu Abdullai Mahami Sheriga II, has thanked the President, Nana Akufo-Addo for making a deliberate effort to develop the North East Region and Ghana at large.

The overlord chronicled development initiatives such as the construction of major roads, water projects among others.

Naa Bohagu Abdullai Sheriga also thanked the President for appointing their daughter; former Local Government Minister, Hajia Alima Mahama as Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States after she lost her parliamentary seat.

The Overlord was speaking when President Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on the Nayiri at Nalerigu as part of two days’ official visit to the North East Region.

Speaking through the Palace spokesperson, the Nayiri however appealed to the President to prioritize the completion of some projects that have been abandoned by contractors.

He mentioned that the construction of the North East Regional House of Chiefs, a military installation in the region, the sports stadium, and the construction of the Nalerigu Nurses Training College under GETFund, are yet to begin after the land was released for that purpose in 2019.

Establishment of Cement Factory

Gbandaa is a popular community located in the Eastern Corridor of the Nort East Region with deposits of limestone according to media reports.

The Nayiri, therefore, appealed to the President to establish a cement factory in the Gbandaa community in order to provide jobs for the people.

Erratic Power Supply

According to the Overlord, the North East Region currently receives power from Garu in the Upper East Region. He, therefore, appealed for the establishment of a bulk power supply system in the region.

There was also a request to the government to set up a satellite campus of the University for Development Studies in the North East Region, since the region does not have a university of its own.

Responding to the request by the overlord, President Nana Addo thanked the people of the region for voting to maintain his government for another term.

The President however expressed some disappointment over the failure to retain two MPs of the NPP in the region; the former Bunkpurugu MP, Solomon Boar, and for MP for Nalerigu-Gambaga Constituency, Hajia Alima Mahama, now Ghana’s ambassador to the United States.

The President said the request for the construction of the Regional House of Chiefs will “be acted upon”.

He also said that “the request about the cement factory is interesting to me. One thing about the One District One Factory is that it is not state-run. So it would be appropriate to get an investor with whom the government can partner to produce the cement.”

On the power fluctuations, the President said, “I have taken note of that.”

On the threats of terrorist attacks, the President said, “Nalerigu is one of 15 forward operating bases that has been chosen by the military to defend our sovereignty and provide the first line of defense against terrorist activities. I am going to launch the operation of the construction of these full operating bases in the next month and after that, you will see very soon the activities for the establishment of military barracks here.”

According to him, the delay in the construction of the Nalerigu Nursing Training College under the GETFund, had not been brought to his attention.

He thus promised to look into it, reminding the people that “infrastructure is very paramount in the NPP government.”

Source: citifmonline.com