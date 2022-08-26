1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is asking the people of Yapei-Kusawgu in the Savannah Region to reconsider their voting pattern in the 2024 election.

The Savannah Region constituency is a National Democratic Congress stronghold and has never gone the way of the president’s New Patriotic Party.

President Akufo-Addo said the MP for the area, John Jinapor, has failed to bring the needed development to the constituency.

The President was, however, more favourable in his assessment of Mr. Jinapor’s predecessor, Seidu Amadu, who had been the MP of Yapei-Kusawgu until 2012.

Speaking to residents of Yapei-Kusawgu after inspecting the Fufulso-Bunjia road as part of his tour of the Savannah Region, President Akufo-Addo said John Jinapor has not done well for his people.

“The young man [John Jinapor] who for a long time was minister of power, 17 communities in his district still have not been connected to the electricity grid.”

Mr. Akufo-Addo also said the educational development under Mr. Jinapor was wanting.

The president noted that there is “no senior technical high school in the whole of the Kusawgu area.”

Source: citifmonline