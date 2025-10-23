1 hour ago

Political scientist at the University of Ghana, Dr. Joshua Zaato, has criticised former President Akufo-Addo for his failure to assent to the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ bill, before leaving office.

According to Dr. Zaato, the former President’s decision not to sign the bill into law was a significant political blunder that contributed to the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) poor performance in the last general elections.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show, Dr. Zaato argued that Akufo-Addo had “no business” withholding his assent to a bill that had already been passed by Parliament.

“What’s wrong when he did not signing this into power? Akufo-Addo was wrong. And this — by not signing this thing — also contributed to the massive loss of the NPP in the last elections,” he stated.

Dr. Zaato explained that once Parliament had approved the legislation, the President had only two constitutional options, to sign it into law or to return it to Parliament with specific concerns.

“There are two things: you identify that there are constitutional challenges, you do your part, and you stand in it. If I were the President, I would have held a huge grand affair at the South Wing of the Jubilee House,” Dr Zaato said.

The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, which seeks to criminalise same-sex relationships and related advocacy, remains one of Ghana’s most divisive legislative proposals.

Dr. Zaato’s comments come amid renewed controversy in Parliament, after the bill’s reintroduction stalled when it was removed from this week’s Order Paper, a move that has reignited partisan debate over the fate of the legislation.