Founder of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addae Odike has predicted that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will not be Ghana's president by January 2023.

Odike blamed the president for the current economic turmoil, adding that power does not lie with Akufo-Addo but the citizens of Ghana.

"We will uproot Akufo-Addo like cassava. The sovereignty of this country lies in the people and not the president. Akufo-Addo has degraded the economy. He is the reason our water bodies are in a bad state because of the galamsey menace. He is the reason we lack good governance and education."

Speaking at the 'Kume Preko Reloaded' demonstration held in Accra on November 5, the politician reiterated, "I am telling you Akufo-Addo won't be president by January 2023. We will demonstrate until he steps down."

This is not the first time Akufo-Addo has been asked to resign. Some known figures, members of the opposition, and citizens have demanded that the president, his vice, and the finance minister step down.

Martin Kpebu who addressed the 'Kume Preko Reloaded' demonstrated at Black Stars Square in Accra said;

“We are calling on the trio, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, and Ken Ofori-Atta to resign immediately or latest by Wednesday because as we know that for every cedi, for every dollar, that we borrow as a country president Akufo-Addo’s family gets richer through Ken Ofori-Atta. How can that continue to happen? That is a clear breach of the constitution and Article 204 yet the president has put his cousin Ofori-Atta in charge of the Finance Ministry."

But Odike threatened that if by Monday, Akufo-Addo does not heed the calls of Ghanaians, there will be a continuous nationwide demonstration.

"Economic activities will come to a halt. No one will work. No matter what he does we will oust him. We are giving him time to prepare to step down as head of state. But if he becomes recalcitrate and stubborn, we will take him down by force."

Asked by Kofi TV in an interview how the president will be forced out of office, he explained that the 'Kume Preko Reloaded' protest was an example of what he meant, assuring that there are many more demonstrations to come.

Ghanaians showed up in their numbers to demonstrate in demand for better living conditions and also called for the resignation of Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, and Ken Ofori-Atta at the demonstration.

The organizers noted that this is to send a "strong message" to the government to act in order to relieve Ghanaians of the challenges they currently face.

They also called for the resignation of the leadership of the country.