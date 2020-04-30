2 hours ago

Social Commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, says even though the 88 district hospitals yet to be constructed by the ruling government is commendable, he strongly believes that it cannot be done in a year.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced plans to construct 88 new district hospitals and six new regional hospitals within a year.

In his eighth address to the nation on the coronavirus pandemic, he indicated that "there are 88 districts in our country without district hospitals; we have six new regions without regional hospitals; we do not have five infectious disease control centres dotted across the country, and we do not have enough testing and isolation centres for diseases like COVD-19. We must do something urgently about this”

While this move has been highly commended due to the infrastructure deficit in the health sector, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) thinks it is an attempt to solicit for votes from Ghanaians and secure a second term for the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

The former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show, 'Kokrokoo', averred that "they cannot construct the 88 within one year; just like how we promised to construct 200 E-blocks and we couldn't complete all; that's what happens..."

Giving reasons for his remarks, he said politicians often start projects hoping to complete during their tenure; however, when they leave office without completing them, they are often abandoned by the successors.

"Some may say it's politics...but often if you are not given a second chance, your projects are truncated unless you have a sympathetic leader; someone who is interested in the wellbeing of Ghanaians and this country," he added.

Meanwhile, Allotey Jacobs says it's early days yet to criticize President Akufo-Addo over the yet to be constructed health facilities.