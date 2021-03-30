2 hours ago

Businessman cum politician, Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike has attacked what he described as bad economic leadership under President Akufo-Addo government anticipating a lot of businessmen in the country will soon die if nothing is done immediately

“Most Ghanaians are seeking to commit suicides under the presidency of the Akufo-Addo due to untoward economic hardship the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration has brought. I can swear by Bishop that many in the country are looking for pesewas to buy pesticides to commit suicide under Akufo-Addo but no money”, he claimed

During a panel discussion MyNewsGh monitored on Kumasi-based Akoma FM, Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike claimed to the host that “the economy is not favorable to us at all”.

The founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP) revealed that since the inception of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration four years ago, private businesses in the country have folded due to bad policies of the governing.

“Akufo-Addo is the worse president ever in the history of Ghana under this Fourth Republic” the ardent critic of the governing stated while calling for review of the newly introduced on banking services in the country.

“The 5% banking tax on the banking industry will burden the customers and if that is not review, it will lead to business collapse”, the failed 2020 presidential candidate hopeful of UPP observed