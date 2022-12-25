8 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo in his Christmas message to Ghanaians has prayed for the season to bring joy to all.

He delivered the message on Saturday, stating it was on behalf of the government, his wife Rebecca –the First Lady, daughters, grandchildren, and entire family.

He prayed for the festive season to also usher in a new year of the blessing of growth.

The President urged Ghanaians to continue to draw divine inspiration and guidance from Christmas believing the economy will bounce back.

“Let us be prepared to make the sacrifices that will enable us to build the happy progressive Ghana we all desire. I also entreat all and sundry to celebrate Christmas safely and responsibly,” he urged.

President Akufo-Addo reiterated as the season is to spread love, if anyone is in a more fortunate position, they should remember to lend a helping hand to those who are in need.”

“Let each of us do our best to help feed those hungry and offer comfort to those in distress.”

He also called on Ghanaians to be hospitable during the yuletide.

“Let us provide the famous Ghanaian hospitality to the thousands and thousands of people who are visiting us this Christmas as our capital Accra and our country Ghana have become important global destinations for the Christmas holiday.

“Let us take the time to gather, love, listen and learn from each other and to remember that with the help of God, we can overcome every challenge and achieve every future of which we can dream,” he added.