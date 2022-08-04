3 hours ago

National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has claimed that the “unprecedented” hardships under the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia economy are wrecking marriages in the country.

He explained that the economic mismanagement by the NPP administration has brought untold hardship to the many Ghanaians.

According to him, for the first time in the history of Ghana, weird happenings are being experienced under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo and his in-charges.

“You would all agree with me that we are not in normal times in Ghana and that all of us assembled here today, including you in the media, are finding it difficult to live your normal lives.

“Indeed it is more difficult to hew water out of a rock or perhaps for the camel to pass through the eye of the needle, than for one to make ends meet in Ghana today. However hard you try or have mastered the art of living, the economic realities of Ghana today will certainly overwhelm you.

“Cost of living today is unbearable, leading to many individuals and households going hungry, broken marriages and many falling further below the poverty line. Cost of doing business has gone off the roof, leading to the suffocation of many businesses,” the NDC’s communication officer, Sammy Gyamfi said.

He stressed that there is nothing to prove that the ruling government is putting in efforts to find a solution to the plight facing the general public.

“Government has neither demonstrated any sensitivity towards the Ghanaian people who are at the receiving end of this intolerable hardship nor shown any acumen or ability to ameliorate the untold economic hardships.”

The main opposition NDC made these remarks at a press conference on Wednesday, 3 August 2022 in Accra.