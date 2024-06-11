1 hour ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has reiterated his call for Ghanaians not to be deceived into keeping the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in power come December 7, 2024.

According to him, the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government is doing all it can to make his Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, president because they want him to cover up for all the corrupt activities they have engaged in.

The former president, who made these remarks in a live broadcast on social media on Sunday, June 9, 2024, dubbed 'Mahama Conversations,' urged Ghanaians to vote for him so that he would hold appointees of the current government accountable for all the wrongdoings they have committed.

"This change will also involve the most far-reaching and detailed investigation of the many allegations of corruption and scandals leveled against public officials and their families and friends.

"This change will help prevent this administration's plan to force the compliant vice president on us to cover up for them and evade accountability," he said.

Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), also stated that his government would not only ensure that past corrupt public officials are punished, but those under his watch as well.

"But, as I have stated, this intense spotlight of accountability is not only for appointees of this administration.

"It will also be used to punish individuals in my own administration who engage in similar misconduct. The same anti-corruption measures and tools I will use to investigate and punish NPP government appointees will also apply to my own appointees. In essence, in Ghanaian terms, 'the stick that is used on Techie will also be used on Barh'," he noted.