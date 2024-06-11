3 hours ago

The founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has stated that the legacy of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in Ghana’s history is that he supervised the most fiscally irresponsible economy in the history of the country.

In an opinion piece titled “Cudjoe’s unfiltered truth: My journey from friendship to critique with President Nana Addo,” the policy analyst said the recklessness of President Akufo-Addo’s government has left the country with several dire consequences which will outlive his administration.

“Now Nana’s legacy is that he supervised the most fiscally reckless economy since independence, and leaves us with humongous debts to last a lifetime and succeeded in literally cutting us off from borrowing from the international markets. What irks me the most is his cantankerous Cathedral project with a hole waiting for God's possible fresh anointing. It will never happen before he leaves office,” he stated.

Franklin Cudjoe listed what he said have become the sins that have tainted Akufo-Addo’s legacy.

“So yes, Nana Addo was my friend, and only true friends can tell each other boldly in the face the truth. Nana, your legacy is ruined.

“We can be friends again when I read your memoir apologizing for taking us on a bumpy ride to your hell's kitchen,” he stated.

On Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign to become the successor of his boss, Franklin Cudjoe did not mince words criticizing the New Patriotic Party flagbearer, saying, “Now Bawumia is struggling to dance around the economy, the adulterated fuel responsible for the jerky movement of the vehicle you drove, and he is hoping to take over the reins of the damaged vehicle he lavishly praised as the safest ever since Henry Ford's. God be with him.”