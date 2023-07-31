1 hour ago

John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed his concern about the maladministration of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government, stating that it poses the biggest threat to Ghana’s democracy.

In a Facebook post on Monday, July 31, Mr Mahama called on Ghanaians to vote out the current administration in the 2024 election to rescue the nation.

He believes that the almost seven years of the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia administrations’ governance have put the constitutional democracy of Ghana at risk.

According to him, only a change of leadership, replacing the current inept NPP government with the NDC administration, can ensure the sustainability of democracy and restore hope to the people.

“Transparent and accountable governance in which opportunities are open to all and not just a few is the greatest guarantor of our democracy.

“The almost seven years of Akufo Addo and Bawumia’s maladministration is the biggest threat to the survival of our constitutional democracy. Only a CHANGE in this inept NPP government can ensure the sustainability of our democracy.

“The next NDC administration will work to restore hope to Ghanaians quickly. The business-as-usual approach to governance, lies and propaganda will not work. We cannot and must avoid repeating the mistakes of the NPP.”

On Saturday, the former President also took a swipe against President Akufo-Addo regarding the conduct of his appointees.

According to Mahama, President Akufo-Addo seems to have forgotten his previous advice to his appointees to explore opportunities in the private sector if they seek personal enrichment.

Mahama expressed his concern that the current behaviour of President Akufo-Addo’s appointees significantly deviates from the admonishment given by the president six years ago.

Mahama made these remarks while addressing the graduating class of 2023 at the Academic City University College.

“Some of you who will find yourself in politics, I wish to sound a note of caution, as President Akufo-Addo said if your goal into office is to enrich yourself, then don’t come, go to the private sector.

“Very profound words were spoken by the President, more than 6 and a half years ago. With what is happening today, I’m sure the President himself does not remember he spoke these very wise words.”

Source: citifmonline