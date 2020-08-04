1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo lauded dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, after the latter shared a photo of himself securing a voter’s identity card ahead of the 2020 elections scheduled for December 7.

The ‘Putuu’ hitmaker was seen wearing a black T-shirt with the tag ‘Black People’ and he also wore a customised face mask with the inscription ‘Life is a Journey’ as he waited for his turn to take his photograph.

President Akufo-Addo, after he sighting the ‘Bhimnation’ boss’ tweet, had this to say:

@stonebwoyb [thumbs up] for registering and securing your right to vote in December. #RegisterToVote2020.

Check out the original post below: