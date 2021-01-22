1 hour ago

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has referred President Akufo-Addo’s list of ministerial nominations to the Appointments Committee.

Alban Bagbin says the Committee is expected to consider the nominations and report back to the plenary.

He made the announcement after reading before Parliament a letter received from President Akufo-Addo for consideration and approval of his nominees.

The president, Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday, January 21, 2021, published a list of some 46 persons he has nominated to fill various ministerial portfolios including regional ministers.

The list contains some persons who served as ministers in Akufo-Addo’s first term.

The 26-member Appointments Committee is expected to vet all the nominees and recommend for their approval or disapproval in a report at the end of the vetting process.

The committee is made up of 13 members of the NDC and 13 members of the NPP.

Source: citifmonline