1 hour ago

TV and radio personality, Akumaa Mama Zimbi has put rest to allegations that she had sexual relationship with a gym instructor called, Little.

According to her, they had nothing beyond working out at the gym.

Little was killed in July 2021 by unknown men. Rumours at the time suggested that he was murdered for allegedly dating a married woman.

Akumaa’s name subsequently popped up in a supposed list of women he allegedly had sexual escapades with using the gym as bait.

But in an interview with Kingdom Fm on Friday Akumaa told host Fiifi Prat that Little was her trainer and they had no dealings in the bedroom.

“Little did not own a gym. He was my trainer at De Temple Gym who also trained other people. He was an Aerobics Instructor so I don’t know why we were rumoured to be having an amorous affair.“

“There is no truth in all of the allegations. No media until now, has contacted me to verify the claims”

“I didn’t believe he was killed until I had twenty calls.

I was not there,” she said when she denied claims that she was with him when his attackers came.