2 hours ago

The host of Adom TV's Badwam show, Akwasi Nsiah, has made a startling disclosure on why the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo finds it difficult to crack the whip on his appointees including Roads and Highways Minister, Hon. Kwasi Amoako-Atta.

The popular broadcaster while speaking on his show on Friday, December 9, 2022, observed that the President has been bewitched, hence his inability to demonstrate that he in control of the affairs of the country.

In response to the government's decision to forbid motorists in Ghana from paying road tolls, Akwasi Nsiah pointed out that the sector minister acted carelessly and irresponsibly.

He stated he is still struggling to come to terms with the fact that Hon. Amoako-Atta is still enjoying his position and wander around freely despite causing financial loss to the state.

According to his observations, President Akufo-Addo has been possessed, which is why he is powerless to fire Amoako-Atta and other appointees whose negligence is costing the country dearly.

"But, Hon. Amoako-Atta, it's not your fault, I won't blame you, with all due respect I won't blame you one bit. It's President Akufo-Addo who has not been a man enough, the man that we all thought he was. He seems bewitched, otherwise Amoako-Atta would be the first appointee to be shown the exit in this government," he said on his show monitored by Ghanaguardian.com.

It has been projected that Ghana loses some 78 million cedis as a result of the cancellation of the collection of the road tolls but government had argued that this would not substantially affect its revenue projections.