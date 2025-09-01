1 hour ago

With just 24 hours to the much-anticipated by-election in Akwatia, the Ghana Police Service has unveiled a raft of strict security measures aimed at guaranteeing a peaceful and credible electoral process.

The election, scheduled for Tuesday, September 2, 2025, has drawn significant national attention, given Akwatia’s reputation as a politically volatile constituency with a history of electoral tensions.

At a comprehensive security briefing on Friday, August 29, 2025, the Director-General of Operations, COP Vance Baba Gariba, emphasized the Police Service’s commitment to zero tolerance for violence and intimidation during the polls.

He revealed that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) had issued clear directives banning the possession of weapons around polling centres, even for the bodyguards of Very Very Important Persons (VVIPs).

“What it means is that even VVIP bodyguards will not be allowed to carry their side arms or weapons into the polling stations. They may have to hand over their weapons at designated police stations before accompanying their principals,” COP Gariba explained.

This decision, according to him, is intended to prevent any form of voter intimidation and to ensure that all citizens feel free and secure in casting their ballots.

Restrictions on Motorbikes and Military Involvement

In addition to the weapons ban, the Police have placed restrictions on the use of motorbikes—a common feature during elections in Ghana, often linked to acts of ballot snatching and intimidation.

Under the new arrangements, motorbikes will only be allowed to operate 100 metres away from polling centres, and pillion riding (carrying passengers) will be heavily discouraged.

While the Police will be leading the security operations, COP Gariba disclosed that the military has been placed on standby but will only be deployed if absolutely necessary.

“If we do not need the military, then they will not be called in. They are only going to be on standby, and their deployment will be a last resort,” he said.

The security arrangements come at a time when political tensions in Akwatia are rising ahead of the by-election.

The by-election follows the death of Ernest Yaw Kumi, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Akwatia in the 2024 elections, whose passing created a political vacuum in the constituency.

The NPP and National Democratic Congress (NDC) are both mounting intense campaigns, with their national executives frequently visiting Akwatia to rally support.

Just yesterday, the arrival of NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah at the 40-day observance of the late Ernest Kumi nearly sparked a clash with some NPP supporters, highlighting the charged political atmosphere in the area.

Against this backdrop, the Police have sought to reassure the public of their safety

COP Gariba urged constituents to turn out in their numbers to exercise their democratic right without fear of intimidation.

“I want to reassure the good people of Akwatia that the Police are fully prepared. We will maintain peace and order throughout the by-election and ensure that every voter is protected,” he said.

Background: Akwatia’s History of Electoral Flashpoints

The Akwatia constituency, located in the Eastern Region, has a long history of being an electoral hotspot.

In the 2008 parliamentary election, the constituency made headlines after allegations of ballot stuffing, violent clashes, and a court-ordered re-run in six polling stations.

The incident cemented Akwatia’s reputation as one of the most fiercely contested and tension-prone constituencies in Ghana.

In subsequent elections, security deployments in Akwatia have always been on high alert, with the constituency often regarded as a barometer of national political rivalry between the NPP and the NDC.