The Akwatia Constituency in the Eastern Region is heading for a by-election on Monday, September 2, 2025, following the tragic demise of its Member of Parliament, Ernest Yaw Kumi, a rising figure within the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Although the Electoral Commission (EC) is yet to officially issue a statement confirming the date, sources close to the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) have hinted that nominations will be opened from August 5 to 7, paving the way for a highly anticipated contest between the two main political parties — NDC and NPP.

Background

The by-election has become necessary following the death of Ernest Yaw Kumi on July 7, 2025, after a brief illness. At age 40, Kumi was one of the youngest and most promising MPs in the NPP, having unseated veteran lawmaker Ama Sey in the party’s 2020 primaries.

He went on to defeat NDC’s Henry Yiadom Boakye in the 2024 general elections with 19,269 votes against 17,206.

However, his tenure was mired in legal controversies.

Earlier in 2025, the Koforidua High Court convicted him for contempt after he defied an injunction and participated in the swearing-in of Parliament.

A bench warrant was issued for his arrest when he failed to appear for sentencing.

Fortunately for Ernest Kumi, the Supreme Court overturned the conviction in June 2025, ruling that the initial proceedings had been tainted by bias.

This ruling came just weeks before his unexpected death, which has since thrown the constituency into political uncertainty.

NDC Moves

In what appears to be a well-coordinated political strategy, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has moved quickly to set its internal calendar ahead of the by-election.

In a press release signed by General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey on July 25, the party announced that nominations will open on July 28 and close on July 30, with the primary to select a candidate scheduled for August 4.

The NDC is also offering a 50% reduction in filing fees for female aspirants and persons with disabilities (PWDs), in line with its stated commitment to gender equity and inclusion.

All payments are to be made via direct deposit into the party’s UMB Bank account in Adabraka — with no allowance for cheques or bankers’ drafts.

Aspirants will be handed the delegates’ list only after confirmation of payment, and the party has urged all contenders to observe decorum, fairness, and unity throughout the process.

NPP Stances

Despite being the incumbent party, the NPP has yet to officially announce a date for its own primary, even though five individuals have publicly declared their intentions to contest.

Among them are the constituency second vice-chairman Kwasi Boateng, Kofi Nyame, Lawyer Yaw Wiredu, and former MP, Mercy Ama Sey.

Although posters of the late MP’s widow, Mavis Kumi, have surfaced online, sources close to the family have dismissed claims that she intends to contest.

One of the aspirants, Kofi Nyame, stated in an interview that they are waiting for the party’s regional leadership to give the green light before proceeding with internal campaigns.

This delay in officially announcing a timeline has sparked concerns among some party faithful, who fear that the NPP may be giving the NDC a head start in organizing its grassroots base.

Parliament Notice

In Parliament, Speaker Alban Bagbin has formally acknowledged the passing of Ernest Kumi.

Receiving a delegation led by Osabarima Owusu Nketia I, Chief of Akyem Takrowase and relative of the late MP, the Speaker expressed heartfelt condolences and praised Kumi’s contributions to Ghana’s democratic development.

He assured the family of Parliament’s full support in ensuring a befitting state burial.

A Seat To Watch

With tensions building and both major political parties preparing to lock horns, the Akwatia by-election is shaping up to be a crucial test of electoral strength for the NPP and NDC, especially as the 2028 general elections inch closer.

The NDC appears to be gaining early ground with its organized internal roadmap, while the NPP’s internal selection could either consolidate its chances or open cracks within the party.

Whichever direction the political pendulum swings, the memory of Ernest Kumi and the battle for Akwatia’s future will remain in the national spotlight over the next few weeks.