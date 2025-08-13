The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that the by-election for the Akwatia Constituency will be held on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, following the death of the incumbent Member of Parliament, Ernest Kumi.

In a statement issued by EC Chairperson Jean Mensa, the Commission confirmed that the vacancy in the seat necessitates a by-election in accordance with Article 112(5) of the 1992 Constitution.

Prospective candidates are invited to submit their nomination forms from Monday, August 11 to Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at the Denkyembour District Office of the EC. Submissions will be accepted daily from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Candidates must:


  • Download nomination forms from www.ec.gov.gh between July 30 and August 13, 2025

  • Submit four copies of completed forms

  • Secure endorsements from two registered voters (a proposer and a seconder) and 18 other registered voters in the constituency

  • Provide two recent passport-sized photographs (red background, full face, visible ears)

  • Include a signed declaration of consent to the nomination

The filing fee is GHC10,000 for all candidates, with a reduced fee of GHC7,500 for female aspirants and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

The EC called on all stakeholders to comply with the timelines and requirements, assuring the public of its commitment to a transparent and credible by-election process.