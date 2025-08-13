The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that the by-election for the Akwatia Constituency will be held on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, following the death of the incumbent Member of Parliament, Ernest Kumi.

In a statement issued by EC Chairperson Jean Mensa, the Commission confirmed that the vacancy in the seat necessitates a by-election in accordance with Article 112(5) of the 1992 Constitution.

Prospective candidates are invited to submit their nomination forms from Monday, August 11 to Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at the Denkyembour District Office of the EC. Submissions will be accepted daily from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Candidates must: