2 days ago

The Member of Parliament-elect for Akwatia, Bernard Bediako Baidoo, has said mining in his constituency cannot be completely stopped but must be properly regulated to ensure benefits for both residents and the state.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen , Mr. Bediako argued that simply jailing illegal miners without providing viable alternatives worsens the situation.

“When illegal miners are arrested, they often end up in jail. They want to work, but what they do is illegal. If we keep arresting them, our prisons will be full. Why not find a way for them to engage in responsible, legal mining instead?” he asked.

He further described Ghana’s current sentencing regime for illegal mining as too harsh, noting that it disproportionately affects small-scale miners who cannot afford the hefty fines, while the law seems more suited for large companies engaged in illegal practices.

The MP-elect emphasised that government must adopt a practical and humane approach by actively regulating mining in Akwatia, coupled with sustained education of residents on the long-term benefits of responsible mining.