1 hour ago

The Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana has taken urgent steps by presenting about 40,000 oil palm seedlings to the members in the Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery who are dominantly farmers to empower them economically through Agriculture amidst the current economic woes bedeviling the country.

The steps is also intended to help address and elevate them from abject poverty and economic hardship in the Presbytery.

Rev. Dr. Seth Kissi, the Presbytery Chairperson said the presentation of 40,000 oil palm seedlings was necessitated by the fact that most of the church members are farmers and owns vast lands therefore after being saved spiritually by God it is also imperative to support them physically to sustain their lives.

According to Rev. Dr. Seth Kissi, the Presbytery Chairperson when the lives of the church members are better it will directly impact the church and the leadership of the church will have peace of mind.

He reiterated that aside from supporting the members through agriculture, the church gives scholarships to members in the various congregations and districts who enrolls in most Presbyterian schools across the country.

Rev. Dr. Seth Kissi added that, so far the church has invested a total amount of Ghc 180,000 in all the six districts of which each district contains three nursery sites of the oil palm seedlings ready for distribution to the interest congregants who are in Agric.

Rev. Dr. Seth Kissi made the disclosure during the symbolic presentation of oil palm seedlings to the members of the Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery at Akyem Asuom.

Mrs. Rebecca Taiko Sabah, Director for Development and Social Services of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana said the steps taken by the Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery to initiate social issues of it members along side with their spiritual issues is a laudable idea and must be commended.

She further advised and urged the farmers to properly handle the seedlings and adopt all the best farming cultural practices to enjoy the full benefit of the seedlings that was given to them for free.

She however said the Presbytery together with the district level has set up a monitoring committee to occasionally visit the beneficiaries with agric extension officers to monitor the progress of the seedlings in their various farms.

Speaking to some of the beneficiaries , they were enthused by the initiative taken by the Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery and said the palm oil production will yield them a lot of benefits as well as empowering them economically to also generate revenue to support their children, church and their families. Prays it continues.