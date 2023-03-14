5 hours ago

The Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council says arrangements are far advanced for Okyehene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin to install a legitimate chief for Nsawam Adoagyiri to put to rest all chieftaincy disputes in the area.

This follows rising tension in Adoagyiri after three persons purporting to represent the Akyem Kotoku council claimed in reference to a letter dated February 23, 2023, that Adoagyiri is part of Kotoku Traditional Area demanding that Okyehene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin desist from interfering in chieftaincy issues in Adoagyiri.

But at a press conference addressed by the Akyem Abuakwa State Secretary, Dan Marfo Ofori-Atta on behalf of Nananom at Kyebi in response to matters bothering the claim of ownership of Adoagyiri by Akyem Kotoku, Nananom indicated that records dating decades reveal that Akyem Kotoku has no allodial right to any land at Adoagyiri.

“The Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin is assuring the people of Adoagyiri that he has initiated measures for the selection and installation of a legitimate chief for Adoagyiri as soon as practicable,” Mr. Ofori-Atta said.

The Akyem Abuakwa Traditional State Secretary further cautioned the general public and investors not to deal with imposters on sale of Adoagyiri lands as they do so at their risk.

“Okyeman will not tolerate customary violations and wish to indicate that any such infringement will have consequences. There is no chief of Adoagyiri at the moment. George Twum is an imposter, the general public and land developers dealing with him do so at their own risk. The actions of a few persons with parochial monetary interests to present George Twum as the chief of Adoagyiri threatens public peace. Appropriate law enforcement measures will be taken if the situation persists. Akyem Abuakwa maintains a healthy and a cordial relationship with the Kotokus and all other settler communities on its lands,” he said.

Source: citifmonline