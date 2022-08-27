49 minutes ago

Apedwahene, Osabarima Frimpong Manso, has said that at all material times the Apedwa stool has been a subject stool of the Ofori Panin within the Amantuomiensa section of the Benkum division of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional area.

He mentioned that the Okyehene holds primordial ownership and control of Akyem Abuakwa lands extending from the Panpanso River in the east to the neighborhood to river Pra in the west and from the Kwahu border in the precinct of Jejeti in the north to the Densu River in the south of Nsawam.

This was contained in a press release which was in response to an earlier press conference organized by a group of people calling themselves principal opinion leaders of Akyem Apedwa and Mankata family of Panpanso at the press center in Accra on Tuesday.

At the said press conference, a certain Opanin Samuel Kweku Obeng who claimed to be the Asante Agona Abusuapanin of Akyem Apedwa stated that the overlord of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panain is not the allodia owner of Akyem Apedwa lands.

Meanwhile, Apedwahene, Osabarima Frimpong Manso averred that the aforementioned press conference was a public exhibition of deceit and manufactured historical facts and gross impersonation which borders on outright criminality.

Osabarima Frimpong Manso explained that COP (rtd) Kwasi Nkansah who has become the poster boy of Mr. Kofi Anokye, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Koans Building Solutions is not the Krontihene of Akyem Apedwa neither is he a member of the council of elders of the Akyem Apedwa Stool and he should therefore be ignored.

He opined that, Akyem Apedwa just as all subject stool to Ofori Panin has never and can never be exceptional and therefore firmly support all statement issued by the State Council Secretary of Okyeman Council in regards to this matter and share sentiment and concerns of the Okyeman Youth Association (OYA)

Besides the above, there is a more important issue of concern which is the naked and selfish act of betrayal by persons who for petty monetary favors have sold their conscience but even worse and heartbreaking have stood against Okyehene in favor of an alien interest.

The claim that the Mankata family has transferred right of ownership of 27,000 acres of land has no document proof either at the Akyem Apedwa palace or Akyem Abuakwa State archives at the Ofori Panin fie.

It might be necessary to reiterate that usufructuary right does not imply the right of alienation. Any such claim is not only an intolerable assault to the integrity of Okyeman but a clear issue of land theft that threatens the public peace and safety.

He encouraged all persons with prospective commercial interest and undertakings with the Mankata family with regards to Akyem Abuakwa lands do so at their own risk, adding that, any person who seeks interest in Akyem Apedwa or any Akyem towns must first seek the consent of the chief who shall provide guidance and established procedures and documentations.

