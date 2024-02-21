1 hour ago

A contractor, Owusu Agyekum Kontoh has locked up the Akyem Asene Roman Catholic Basic School in the Asene-Manso-Akroso District of the Eastern Region.

This follows the government’s failure to pay him after the school building was handed over 8 years ago.

The 6-unit classroom block has two offices, a computer lab, and a toilet facility.

The contractor cited the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) as the major defaulter which owes unpaid certificates spanning years.

Speaking to Adom News, the contractor, Owusu Agyekum Kontoh, said he commenced work in the year 2016, completed it, and handed over the keys to the school to the District Education Directorate in 2020.

But he said government has failed to pay him after presenting his certificate for payment years ago.

Frustrated by the government’s failure to fulfill its financial obligations, Mr. Owusu said he decided to lock up the school building as a form of protest.

Meanwhile, the stranded pupils of Akyem Asene Roman Catholic School appealed to the Asene-Manso-Akroso District Assembly to urgently resolve the matter to enable them to have access to the classrooms for learning.