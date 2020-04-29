1 hour ago

Saudi Arabian club Al Hilaal have made a 10 million euro bid for Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban, seeking to augment their squad for next season.

Ekuban, who played in Trabzonspor, one of the Super League teams has contract that ends in June 2022.

The Saudi league is currently on suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic but the team is working hard to build a winsome side when football returns.

It was noted that Vladan Milojevic, the Serbian coach of Al-Hilal, is considering transferring Caleb Ekuban from Trabzonspor to replace Syrian player Ömer-Al-Soma.

The 26-year-old is currently valued at 3.20 million euros but according to the news in the Saudi Arabian press; Al-Hilal reviewed 10 million euros for Ekuban, who joined Trabzonspor from Leeds United.

Ekuban scored 25 games in Trabzonspor this season and scored 8 goals.

The Saudi side is the latest to express interest in the Ghanian whose performances has also attracted interest from Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers.