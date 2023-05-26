4 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service is actively pursuing the driver of the taxi that was involved in a collision with a train at Alajo on Thursday morning.

The disclosure was made by the Area Manager for the Accra branch of the Ghana Railway Authority, Nicholas Boakye Sarpong.

According to Mr Sarpong, the driver is alleged to have violated the regulations pertaining to the use of railway lines.

Eyewitnesses say the taxi driver escaped unhurt but got his car mangled in the process after he attempted to cross the tracks.

The taxi was smashed by the speeding train when he got stuck on the rail line.

Speaking to Citi News, Area Manager for the Accra branch of the Ghana Railway Authority, Nicholas Boakye-Sarpong, says citizens must prioritize their safety by staying away from railway lines.

“There’s a rule that you have to stop, you listen, you look, and then you pass. This has been in existence for long and even enshrined in road safety or whatever manual that we have in the application of the road”.

“So he [taxi driver] didn’t adhere to those rules, the crossing hopper made all efforts to stop him from that, but he proceeded and that led to that. He has violated the rules, and they are searching for him to be arrested on that. The issue has been reported to the police, everything is with the police as we speak and investigation is ongoing,” the Area Manager for the Accra branch of the Ghana Railway Authority, Nicholas Boakye-Sarpong noted.

Source: citifmonline