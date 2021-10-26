2 hours ago

The Ashanti Regional Spokesperson for Alan Kyeremanten for President 2024 has reminded regional executives of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) that all their machinations against the candidature of the Trade and Industry Minister will not see the light of day.

Mr. Abraham Boadi, otherwise known as Oppoman in the political circles exclaimed that Alan is an ordained choice and no evil fashioned against his candidature will work.

He said the choice of Alan is written on the wall and has manifested itself on all radio and television platforms in the region.

“The wind of Alan as the ultimate choice is blowing in the region so, no machinations will break the Alan wind from blowing in the region,” he stated.

The former Presiding Member of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) threw this challenge to some members of the regional executives who are out there allegedly endorsing the candidature of some executives in blatant disregard of the guidelines issued by the General Secretary of the party.

Speaking on Accra-based Happy FM he said Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia should join the queue for Alan to complete his job for he (Bawumia) to takeover after Alan.

He called on the leadership of the party in the region to monitor and evaluate the processes towards the polling station registration exercise as some executives are taking undue advantage of the exercise.

“If you go to certain polling stations, the register has been given to the Electoral Area Coordinators who are not doing the job as stipulated by the party,” he alleged.

He said the coordinators are not doing the mass registration but doing the bidding of certain personalities in the region.

“Party officers are keeping the polling station register in their pockets and denying others the opportunity to register to become members,” he said.