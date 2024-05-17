5 hours ago

A former member of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC), Sergeant Daniel Alolga Akata Pore, has said that he is pessimistic about the potential of Alan Kyerematen, leader of the Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC), to challenge the dominance of the NPP and the NDC in the political system.

He criticized Alan's decision to run as an independent candidate, stating he would not have taken this step had he won the New Patriotic Party primaries.

To him, Alan's decision does not make sense.

The sergeant likened Alan's action to that of former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, who established her own political party to contest the elections after her defeat in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries a few years ago.

During an interview with JoyNews, the journalist inquired, "Do you see the option of a third party? Even with Kyerematen, formerly of the NPP, now rallying third forces like Dr. Abu Sakara and others, don't you think that could be successful?"

Sergeant Akata Pore replied, "It's unlikely that a third party will prevail. But you see, it is too rich coming from him because if he [Alan] had won the primaries, he wouldn't be saying this. So for me, I don't listen to him. And if anybody joins him, the person should know that I don't listen to them.

"Because it doesn't make sense that someone who wanted to entrench the two-party state is doing this because he did not win. It is a bit like [Konadu Agyemang] Rawlings forming her own party when she did not win the NDC primaries.”

Alan has announced that he will run for the 2024 general elections as an independent presidential candidate following his departure from the NPP.

Source: Ghanaweb