Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, on Thursday, 11th March, 2021 visited Editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako to commiserate with him on the passing of his mother, Madam Gloria Aba Addison.

The Minister of Trade was accompanied by Nana Ohene Ntow, a former General Secretary of the NPP, Steve Kyerematen an elder brother of the Minister, Hon. De. SK Nuamah, former MP for Kwadaso constituency, Barima Sarpong, a former parliamentary aspirant of Afigya Sekyere East, Hon. Ofori Kraku, Former MP for Bosomefreho and other NPP senior members.

The late mother of the veteran journalist passed away on the 6th of March 2021 at the Tema Maritime Hospital after a short illness.

Madam Gloria Aba was the wife of the late Kofi Baako, who served as Information Minister under Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah.