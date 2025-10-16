1 hour ago

Former Trade and Industry Minister and leader of the Movement for Change, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen — popularly known as Alan Cash — is set to officially launch his new political party on Thursday, marking another chapter in his long and eventful political journey.

From NPP Stalwart to Political Rebel

Alan Kyerematen’s latest political move comes two years after his dramatic resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in September 2023.

Once considered one of the NPP’s strongest presidential hopefuls, Kyerematen quit the party citing unfair treatment and what he described as an “unlevel playing field” in the NPP’s internal presidential primaries after Kennedy Agyapong beat him to a third position.

Immediately after leaving the NPP, he announced the formation of the Movement for Change — a political platform symbolized by a yellow butterfly — which he described as a citizens’ movement aimed at breaking Ghana’s long-standing two-party dominance by the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The 2024 Election Setback

Alan Kyerematen entered the December 2024 general elections as an independent presidential candidate under the Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC), a coalition formed between his Movement for Change and smaller political groups such as Dr. Abu Sakara Foster’s National Interest Movement. GThe alliance collapsed even before the December election.

Despite early enthusiasm, Alan’s performance at the polls was underwhelming with 31,000 votes across the country.

He placed fourth, trailing behind President John Dramani Mahama of the NDC, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP, and Nana Kwame Bediako of the New Force movement.

The result was a major disappointment for many of his supporters, leading to internal disillusionment within the Movement for Change.

Exodus of Supporters Back to NPP

Following the election defeat, scores of Alan’s loyalists who had defected from the NPP to join him have since returned to their former party.

Some are now actively working within the camps of leading NPP presidential hopefuls, including former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and former Agriculture Minister Dr. Bryan Acheampong.

Insiders within the NPP have hinted that discussions are ongoing to reconcile with Alan Kyerematen, although no concrete timeline has been set for such a move.

Meanwhile, the former minister appears determined to chart his own course.

The Road to a New Political Party

In a cryptic Facebook post earlier this week, Alan shared a single word — “Redemption” — against a bright yellow background, the signature color of his Movement for Change.

The post, now widely circulated online, has been interpreted by many as a signal of his intent to fully transition the movement into a registered political party.

According to close associates, documents for the registration of the new party are being prepared for submission to the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

The official launch is scheduled for Thursday, when the name, symbols, and leadership structure of the new political entity are expected to be unveiled.

A Bid to Stay Relevant Ahead of 2028

Political analysts view Alan’s move as a strategic attempt to reposition himself ahead of the 2028 general elections.

With the political landscape already shifting following the return of the NDC to power under President Mahama, Kyerematen appears eager to sustain his relevance and possibly rebrand his political vision under a new identity.

Despite skepticism from critics who question his electoral strength after the 2024 defeat, Alan remains confident in his message of transformation and renewal.