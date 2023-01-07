4 hours ago

Former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for accepting his resignation.

Alan tendered his resignation letter to the President on Thursday.

Details on why he took the decision are sketchy, but political analysts believe it was to help him focus on his presidential ambition.

While accepting Mr. Alan’s decision, the President thanked him for his services to the nation and wished him well in all his endeavours.

The President also tasked the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta to take care of the ministry till a substantive minister is appointed.

Mr. Kyerematen in a post on Facebook said “I will be addressing the Ghanaian people in the next few days.”

Source: citifmonline