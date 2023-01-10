1 hour ago

The outgoing Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has officially declared his intention to contest in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries when nominations open.

Speaking in a broadcast, Mr. Kyerematen said, “I wish to use this platform to formally announce my decision to contest the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) when the party officially opens nominations for that purpose”.

Mr. Kyerematen on Thursday, January 5, 2023, tendered his resignation letter, a decision some political analysts say will give him ample time to focus on his campaign.

He said the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been his good friend for a very long time and his resignation from his cabinet will not destroy their friendship.

“His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been my good friend for a very long time and will always remain so. Based on our shared commitments, the ideals and principles that inspired the founding fathers of the NPP, we have competed in the past but have always worked together thereafter.”

“The President has laid a strong foundation for the social-economic development of our country, although I believe there are things that could have been done differently,” the presidential hopeful stated.

The former Trade Minister envisaged to build a strong foundation that will bring prosperity to the country.

He underscored, “my vision is to build a superstructure on this foundation that will bring prosperity to our nation”.

Source: citifmonline