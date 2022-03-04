2 hours ago

Former England and Newcastle great, Alan Shearer has applauded Southampton and Ghana defender Salisu Mohammed for his outstanding displays.

The Saints recorded a 2-0 win against the Canaries at St Mary's last weekend, with goals from Che Adams and Oriol Romeu helping Ralph Hasenhuttl's men to success on the south coast.

Salisu has been very impressive for the saints all season as he has been imperious at the back.

The Premier League's all time goal scorer is in awe of the Ghanaian center back as he says he shut down the Norwich attack completely.

Speaking about Salisu, he said: "Rock-solid again for Southampton, the centre-back didn't give the Norwich attack a look-in."

The 22 year old Ghanaian has played 25 matches for Ralph Hassenhutl's side in the English Premier League.