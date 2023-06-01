2 hours ago

Former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen has thanked Market Queens for picking the presidential nomination forms of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for him to contest in the upcoming internal elections of the governing party.

In a tweet, he said “I am humbled and grateful to the incredible market Queens who have generously contributed to my pursuit in leading the NPP into victory in 2024.

“Your resolute support and belief in my vision for our great nation is truly inspiring.”

On Wednesday, May 31, market queens led a delegation to pick the forms on behalf of the former Ghana Ambassador to the US.

Among the delegation were former General Secretary of the party Nana Ohene Ntow and former members of Parliament Ayikoi Otoo and Alhaji Abubakar Boniface Saddique.

A leader of the Kumasi Tomato Sellers Union, Comfort Serwaa, on behalf of the market queens, said they had vowed years back to pick the forms for Mr Kyerematen and now is the right time to fulfil that promise.

She said they raised more than GH¢100,000 from market women to buy the nomination forms for Mr Kyerematen, popularly known as Alan Cash.