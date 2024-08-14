3 hours ago

The Deputy Director for the Movement for Change, Courage Nobi, has asserted that the party’s flagbearer, Alan Kyerematen is committed to eradicating illegal mining, commonly known as ‘galamsey,’ within 2 years if elected to power.

Speaking at a JoyNews National Dialogue on WASH and climate change on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, he announced plans to revoke the Mining Law passed in 2022—L.I. 246(2)—which permits mining in forest reserves. File photo

“Within two years, Alan promises to eliminate galamsey from Ghana. It started from 2013 all the way through to 2016,” Nobi stated.

He criticized the 2022 law, arguing that “when you have an illegality occurring, it is irresponsible to use the law to legitimize it,” a move he believes was made with the passage of L.I. 246(2).

Mr Nobi also expressed disappointment in Parliament, which is nearly equally divided between the NPP and NDC, for passing the law, stating that both parties have shown a lack of commitment to combating illegal mining.

“The parliament, which is comprised almost equally of the NPP and NDC, should bow its head in shame for passing that law,” he said.

To address illegal mining, Nobi proposed developing and implementing a new business model that would involve the establishment of small-scale mining companies owned by groups of young people currently engaged in illegal mining.

This approach, he suggested, would provide a more sustainable and legal alternative to galamsey.