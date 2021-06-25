2 hours ago

The One-District-One-Factory (1D1F) is dynamically evidently leading Ghana to an industrial revolution.

At this point, we can affirm that the delivery of one factory at a time will progressively strengthen our economy, provide opportunities for jobs and lead to exports which will stabilize our local currency by generating foreign exchange.

The One-District-One-Factory Policy mastered and controlled under the Ministry of Trade, Industry & Business Development led by Hon. Alan Kyerematen is tremendously advancing Ghana’s economy post-COVID.

One major establishment of this policy over the few years it began, is the case of Premium Foods Factory.

This world-class factory is a catalyst for sustainable job creation and a source of income to tens of thousands of Ghanaians.

As Ghana seeks to be an industrial powerhouse in Africa through the gateway of AfCFTA, Ghanaians have a fantastic opportunity to engage in commercial plantation.

This strategic initiative will produce quality raw materials to feed many Agro-processing 1D1F factories being established across the country.

The creation of the Premium Foods Factory is set to establish over 100,000 direct and indirect jobs which involve small-scale farmers, food production, reducing the imports of foods in Ghana, promoting exports of foods as well as creating a sustainable market for farmers.

Sustainable Job Creation for Ghanaians :

The factory is a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that can boast ninety-six thousand (96,000) metric tones annually of maize, soybean, sorghum, and millet.

It’s important to note that Premium Foods Factory is one of the few manufacturing factories with such capabilities in West Africa and Africa at large for economic growth and job creation.

The company currently employs thousands of smallholder farmers in their operational zones.

The sourcing of local produce from these rural farmers helps to spread economic activity to less developed parts of Ghana.

This job creation agenda helps to secure a year-round production of soybean, maize, sorghum and cassava to feed the manufacturing plant.

Significantly, as we follow Alan Kyerematen’s quest to turn around the economy through industrialization against all-odds of the COVID-19 pandemic, we begin to glean an essential truth; leaders are not born but made.

Leadership is difficult to define, but we know it when we see it.

The crisis of a pandemic from which leaders create solutions and help a nation recover through sustainable job creation tests their capabilities.

Overcoming these economic and job creation challenges are the core characteristics of a leader coupled with perseverance, wisdom, and the resilience to deliver results against all odds.

A Leaders Focus :

Alan Kyerematen has focused purely on delivering sustainable jobs for the teeming youth of the country and this is a sure way of solving our unemployment problems.

The consistency with which Alan has carried this vision of job creation is a testament to the maturity and discipline of the highest order required to lead a country.

A clear program of action is critical for the economy to rebound and industrialization is the ultimate solution.

Alan has exhibited sound wisdom and courage to stick to this proven track of industrialization and it's evident from the seeming smiles of President Akufo-Addo any time there's a new factory Alan Kyerematen delivers.

Ghana's economic recovery post COVID is underway and this is happening not by words but by taking action quickly.

There's a credible hope and a tried and tested solution, from countries like China that industrialization offers a practical cure to the ever-present threat of youth unemployment and national development.

Alanconomics, the art of industrializing Ghana one factory at a time is the tried and tested way to cause a post-Covid economic boom for Ghana.

Source: peacefmonline.com