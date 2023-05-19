3 hours ago

With the race for the NPP flagbearership getting hotter, as the party gets ready to officially open nominations next week, it appears one of the contenders, Alan Kyerematen, will have to also battle with his own words in the past, as he jostles for support.

In the NPP's 2010 Primaries, Alan Kyerematen was soundly thrashed at the polls by Nana Addo Akufo-Addo, who got close to 80% of the votes against Alan. But prior to the elections, Alan campaigned against the longevity, or (adru me so) mantra that has become his weapon in the latest contest.

This week, online links to reports, where the former Trade Minister urged NPP delegates not to look at persons who have been around for too long (referring to Nana Akufo-Addo), but should look for someone capable of being elected President by Ghanaians (referring to himself).

One of such viral online links, is a 2010 report by myjoyonline.com, which was also published by modern Ghana.

The 2010 story, headlined "Alan: NPP race not a queue, we want a 'president," reports Alan Kyerematen, in an interview with Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen, as urging NPP delegates to not to elect a flagbearer because a candidate has been around for some time because the NPP race is not a queue. Rather, he further urged, the delegates should vote for someone who could be victorious at national election and become President.

Fast forward to 2024, the Alan Campaign is campaigning on longevity, with Aduru Meso as the main theme, which is against his 2010 principle of calling for the party to ignore the Aduru Me So mantra.

Unsurprisingly, this has left many using Alan's own words against him, and referring to his old principle, as the campaign heats up.