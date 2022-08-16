3 hours ago

National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has disclosed that the General Secretary of the party will soon announce appropriate sanctions for the Organizers of the 'Aduru Woso' health walk in Kumasi over the weekend.

He says a decision has been taken after a National Executive Committee meeting with the top hierachy of the party.

Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that he was not the right person to disclose the outcome of the National Executive Committee meeting.

"The General Secretary will soon come out with a statement on the decision that has been taken concerning the organizers of the 'Aduru Woso' walk," he said.

He explained that the party has rules and regulations and that nobody should willingly break it irrespective of the position one occupies in the party.

"When everybody decides to take matters into his or her hands and not respect party rules, things will get out of control, there will be anarchy and chaos which will not be good for the party's decision and firm resolute to 'Break the 8'," he said.

"We know people have vested interest when it comes to those who want to aspire for the flagbearership of the party but just as the party has followed due process and the party's calendar in electing executives, we should be allow due process to follow when it comes to the election of a flagbearer for the party."

"There cannot be flagrant disrespect for the party's laid down rules and structure for the election of flagbearer. Currently, we have been able to resolve all internal crisis especially those that has to do with elections. We are just left with some few areas to complete than the party will be ready for the other processes," he added.

He, however, reiterated that the party will continue to ensure that the laid down structure of the party is rightly respected and those who will decide to abuse would be punished accordingly.

Background

Hopeson Adorye, during a walk dubbed "Aduru Wo So", organized by a pro-Alan group noted that northerners who he said represent the Dombo side of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) tradition are only fit for running mates in the party.

In a damning verdict on Northerners, Adorye ridiculed their status in the NPP, saying Dombos are always in the mix and fit as running mates to either a Danquah candidate or a Busia candidate so, that tradition must continue.

“There is one thing I am going to say. The NPP has a tradition. Our tradition is Busia, Danquah and Dombo. Danquah represents Eastern Region and the bottom (south), Danquah represents Ashanti Region and the Bono areas, while Dombo represents Northern Region,” Hopeson Adorye tald participants of a walk in Kumasi dubbed a “Walk for Alan.”

He continued; “whenever a Danquah leads the party, the Busia side step aside but there is a Dombo (for running mate), and whenever a Busia lead, the Danquah side step aside but there is a Dombo (for running mate). As for the Dombos they are always there (for running mate).”

A statement that has not sat well with the party leadership.