A leading Campaign Coordinator for Alan Kyerematen, Boniface Abubakar Saddique has been exposed over a two-faced claims he has made, over the historic Dankwa-Busia- Dombo tradition of the NPP.

The much-revered tradition, which symbolises the founding fathers of the NPP tradition, representing three zones of the country, is highly regarded by faithful of the ruling party.

However, former Madina MP and a leading campaign coordinator for Alan Kyerematen, Boniface Abubakar Saddique was recently captured on video stating emphatically that there is no tradition as Dankwa-Busia-Dombo tradition in the NPP.

"There is no tradition like Dankwa-Busia-Dombo. It is UP. If someone tells you this is Dombo’s time, ask me; Dombo was a Dagati. He was a leader and a Chief," Boniface told his audience as he aimed a veiled dig at proponents of those who believe it is time for those who represent the Dombo side of the NPP to lead.

Interestingly, evidence has emerged clearly exposing Boniface Abubakar Saddique as having used the same Dankwa-Busia-Dombo tradition to advance his political cause almost a decade ago.

In the run up to the 2014 NPP national executive election, Boniface, who campaigned for Paul Afoko to be elected NPP National Chairman, told the Daily Graphic that Paul Afoko represented the Dombo tradition of the NPP and ought be elected as National Chairman because others who represented the other two traditions have served in that capacity.

"Alhaji Saddique argues that today, former President Kufuor comes from the Busia tradition while Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo comes from the Danquah tradition, so whoever appears from any party of the North will represent Dombo," Graphic Online reported, and further quoted Boniface as saying, "so I trust that Mr Afoko has come at the right time to enhance the electoral fortunes of the New Patriotic Party."

Reports within NPP circles indicate that the former Minister of Works and Housing, who is reportedly nursing a running mate slot from Alan Kyerematen should he be elected NPP Flagbearer, has been going round bastardising the respected NPP tradition, in his campaign against Vice President Bawumia.

However, the emerged Daily Graphic report has badly exposed the former Madina MP and his inconsistencies.