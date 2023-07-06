2 hours ago

John Peter Amewu, the Member of Parliament for Hohoe, on Wednesday, 5th July 2023 praised the impeccable reputation of Alan Kyerematen at a campaign event at the UPSA Conference Hall in Madina, Accra.

Speaking on the second day of Mr Kyerematen’s “delegates cluster meetings”, Hon Amewu, also Minister for Railways Development, urged delegates to rally behind Alan to save the party from unwanted personal attacks on their presidential candidate by the NDC.

The event served as a platform for NPP delegates from Adenta, Madina and Shai Osu Doku, to engage constructively with Mr Kyerematen, One of the frontrunners in the NPP flagbearer race, on his plans for the party and nation at large.

Mr Amewu encouraged NPP delegates to endorse the candidacy of the former Minister of Trade and Industry to counter the forthcoming NDC propaganda which could affect the party’s fortunes in the 2024 elections.

Addressing the delegates, he said, the fact that the NDC cannot find any derogatory evidence against Mr Kyerematen is sufficient grounds for party delegates to endorse him.

He called on the party machinery to look beyond the internal primaries and focus on the bigger picture as they hope to break the 8 in 2024.

Source: citifmonline