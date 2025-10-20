2 hours ago

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has been unanimously elected as Chairperson of the Africa Geopolitical Group within the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

The election took place on October 19, 2025, during the 151st IPU Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.

In a statement issued Monday, October 20, the Director of Media Relations in Parliament, David Sebastian Damoah Esq, said the appointment places Ghana at the forefront of parliamentary diplomacy and international cooperation, further solidifying Speaker Bagbin’s status as one of Africa’s leading legislative figures.

In his new role, Speaker Bagbin will coordinate Africa’s collective positions on key IPU policies and decisions, advocate for African interests, and promote priorities such as governance, peace, security, and sustainable development.

He takes over from Angela Thokozile Didiza, Speaker of South Africa’s National Assembly, who was praised for her leadership during her tenure.

The Africa Geopolitical Group, a regional arm of the IPU established in the 1950s, ensures fair African representation in IPU decision-making and provides a unified platform for addressing continental concerns.

Following his election, Speaker Bagbin pledged to deepen cooperation and foster unity among African parliaments.